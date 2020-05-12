SCDMV to return to normal hours of operation beginning May 13

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will return to its normal five-day-a-week operation beginning Wednesday, May 13.
According to a press release, the five-day operations will resume at all but two branch locations. Previously, SCDMV branch offices were open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The Allendale and McCormick locations will continue to open on Wednesdays only.
Customers must continue to schedule appointments through the agency’s website to maintain social distancing inside branch offices.
Additionally, all branch offices will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day of the week, the release stated. Previously, the SCDMV did not open until 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays to allow for internal staff training.
To increase the number of appointments available to serve customers, the SCDMV will open at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesdays now through Labor Day
Along with returning to normal days of operations and expanding Wednesday hours, social distancing requirements will remain in effect at all SCDMV branch office locations.
Customers must continue to adhere to six feet of physical separation between themselves and others while waiting to enter a SCDMV branch office. Lobbies will not be available as waiting areas, and the SCDMV will ensure proper distancing by serving customers using every other counter. Sneeze guards are in place for the protection of both customers and employees. Frequent sanitization will also be a priority of our employees to prevent the spread of germs.
Non-commercial road tests remain suspended, but the SCDMV is assessing several options to resume this service to license drivers. In the interim, a customer in need of a non-commercial road test may contact a licensed driving school in South Carolina to determine if the driving school is offering road tests. The SCDMV will continue to offer motorcycle licensing road tests and will also continue to offer a limited number of Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) skills tests at select locations.
Customers are encouraged to check the SCDMV website to see if they can complete their transactions online before attempting to make appointments. Customers can renew their driver’s licenses, purchase duplicate licenses, buy driving records and collision reports, and replace license plates, among other transactions online.
According to the release, the SCDMV has also put extensions in place for expiration dates of some SCDMV products like driver’s licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations, disabled parking placards, and temporary license plates. Click here to view the guidance on all extensions.
