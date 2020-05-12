Rethinking Relationships in Isolation: Support for new parents

"It's been hard," Ashton says. "We've been on this journey for a couple years now, so we've imagined what it would be like when she finally got here. And we didn't find out the gender ahead of time, so I had this vision in my mind for years now, that [Ben would] go out to the waiting room and announce to our families, 'It's a boy,' or 'It's a girl,' and that obviously didn't happen. And it's kind of weird being in a hospital and announcing that to grandparents over FaceTime."