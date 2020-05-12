Restaurants coming to VIDA in downtown Kannapolis

Sabor Latin Street Grill will open its newest location in Kannapolis; the second location operated by Deal Restaurant Group. Sabor began locally in Charlotte in 2015. Deal Restaurant Group’s owner, David Deal, is a Kannapolis native and the founder’s original business partner. “We’re excited to bring Sabor to Kannapolis, especially with my family’s history in the area. I have so many great memories here, I can’t express how much it means to be able to take a part in its revitalization,” he said. Sabor will be located near Old Armor Beer Company and they also hope to be open later this year.