NHC: Tropical disturbance could develop off the coast of the southeastern U.S. this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In its first tropical weather outlook of the year, the National Hurricane Center announced Tuesday it is closely watching a storm system that could become more organized as it parallels the East Coast.
The area of low pressure is expected to develop this weekend a couple hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas.
Environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical characteristics as it moves northeastward through Sunday, according to the NHC.
A subtropical cyclone forms in the tropical or subtropical latitudes (from the equator to about 50°N) and has characteristics of both tropical and mid-latitude cyclones.
Currently, the system posses no direct threat to the Carolinas. However, rip currents and swells may become a concern along the coast as the storm moves northeast of the U.S. mainland Monday and Tuesday.
The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially starts Monday, June 1.
The first named storm of the season will be called Arthur.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.