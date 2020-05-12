New bill says voters who choose to vote from home during pandemic should be able to

“The governor has been pretty clear on this and he has said repeatedly that he sees no reason to postpone the election on June the 9th for the primary, but what he has also said is that he hasn’t the authority to change state law and that if the legislature wants to change the requirements for an absentee ballot, they would need to do that. So, this particular bill is an attempt on our part to do our job of changing the law and protecting our citizens while giving them the option to safely vote,” said Brawley.