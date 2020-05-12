MUSC Lancaster, Chester gradually reopening with laid off employees returning

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - More than a month ago, the Medical University of South Carolina Lancaster and Chester hospitals announced temporary layoffs and closures. When that announcement came down, people said they grew anxious.
”As citizens of Chester, we need something that’s here, available, and for everything," said one woman who lives in Chester.
”It’s really hard to get to the hospital, especially at times like this," said another woman who lives in Lancaster.
MUSC Lancaster had various parts shut down. MUSC Chester could not accept any patients. Critical care team members like physicians and nurses were laid off.
However, Tuesday afternoon Chief Executive Officer Scott Broome said things are looking up.
Broome says the facilities are getting back on track. He has been seeing more people come to the hospital again. It has helped them reopen those closed sections and brought back more care team members.
”Really rates of Covid infection here have been pretty stable," says Broome.
Stable coronavirus rates have given him the confidence to reopen some parts of the hospital. At MUSC Lancaster, all but once section reopened. Broome says that section remains closed because of the coronavirus. At MUSC Chester, in-patient surgeries reopened this past week.
Broome says even laid-off workers have begun returning, largely due to an increase of people coming to the hospital.
”We’re delighted that we get those folks back," he says. "We’re excited to have those folks back because we know it affects their economic situation.”
Broome says MUSC Lancaster and Chester will continue down this path if people continue coming back to the hospital. However, Chief Medical Officer Edward McCutcheon says to get there, people need to trust they will be safe from germs and they will not catch the coronavirus stepping into the hospital.
”So our concern is that patients are fearful of coming to the hospital and fearful of coming to the emergency department, but I can assure you that many steps have been taken to keep the hospital and emergency department very Covid safe," says McCutcheon.
Some of those steps McCutcheon refers to are fever screenings at the front door, supplying masks to everyone who comes in, and extensive cleaning regimens.
Broome hopes to have both hospitals completely back to a “pre-Covid” normal by July 1.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.