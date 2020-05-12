Mooresville family opens ‘Down for Doughnuts,’ plans to hire students with special needs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The opening of a new doughnut shop in Mooresville is a dream-come-true for one family, who hopes to have a staff full of students with special needs.
Lisa Cooper, David Cooper and their son Zach always hoped to have a business where the family could work alongside each other. Zach, who has Down Syndrome, was the inspiration behind opening the doughnut shop, called “Down for Doughnuts.”
“It has been our dream for well over 15 years to own a business where Zach could work side by side his dad & allow us to hire other individuals with intellectual & physical disabilities,” the Coopers said. The shop opened just over a month ago and currently has six employees with disabilities. The Coopers hope to do more hiring after the coronavirus pandemic.
“He has taught us to see the glass is always full & being his parents has made us better people,” Lisa and David said of Zach. “We also knew we wanted our business be able to assist the Exceptional Children’s Teachers & Occupational Course of Study (OCS) students at our local high school.”
The family says they were talking at dinner one night when Zach said, “I want a doughnut shop.” “From that night on, we knew that one day we were going to have a doughnut shop,” the Coopers said.
The shop offers doughnuts, muffins, coffee and other assorted food and drinks. The Coopers say they have a relationship with a “world class” coffee company that will set them apart.
Down for Doughnuts is located at 880 East Iredell Ave in Mooresville.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.