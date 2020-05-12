Let the warming trend begin!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We broke a record when we hit 36° Tuesday morning. Wednesday morning will be slightly below average even though we will be about 15 degrees warmer than Tuesday morning.
There could be a few overnight showers in the mountains. After that, most of Wednesday will be mainly cloudy but dry for most. There may be a few afternoon showers in the mountains. Highs will reach the upper 60s.
Thursday will look nice and feel much warmer. Highs will be in the upper 70s with very low rain chances. By Friday, we will be back above 80°. How’s that for a turn-around?
We will remain in the mid 80s all weekend. We will even add in a little more humidity by Sunday. It still won’t be up to typical summertime levels – but higher than it has been. There could be a few late day showers on Sunday, with the best chance being in the mountains.
Next week won’t be quiet as warm as the weekend, but still in the low 80s.
As we move closer to June, we start to pay more attention to the tropics. Things are quiet for now but by the weekend, there's a disturbance that has a 50% chance for development. It appears that it will remain over the ocean and not bring the Carolinas any problems. However, we are watching it and will let you know if there are any changes.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
