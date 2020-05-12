Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

LEGISLATURE RETURNS-SOUTH CAROLINA
South Carolina lawmakers meet Tuesday, but for how long?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse. But for how long depends on who you ask. A Democratic senator said he expects to meet Tuesday for just one day or two at the most. A Republican House leader said he has been told to set aside three days a week for three weeks. Lawmakers have two priorities. They need to pass a resolution allowing the state to continue to spend money at current levels when this budget year ends June 30 so they can have more time to pass a spending plan for next fiscal year. And they need to finalize the proposal allowing them to meet in special session later this year.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
Gyms, barbers to reopen in SC; 1,800 contact tracers hired
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says public pools as well as gyms, salons, barbershops and other close contact businesses can reopen next week. Schools will remain closed and concerts and other mass gatherings prohibited as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Dine-in eating at restaurants resumed Monday. Allowing so-called close contact businesses to open their doors again on May 18 appears to be the last reopening step for a while. Also on Monday, state health officials said 1,800 people have been hired to be contact tracers to find people in contact with infected patients.
POLICE CHASE-OFFICERS TARGETED
Police: Man charged after attempting to run over officers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A man in South Carolina who allegedly attempted to run police officers over with his car has been arrested after a car and foot chase. An arrest report from the North Charleston Police Department says 33-year-old Antonio Rivers, Jr. tried to hit officers with his car early Sunday morning in Charleston after they found him sleeping inside a running car with a rifle. Police say Rivers then fled the scene and started running on foot after his car hit a fence. WCIV-TV reports he was arrested after he tried to escape through a pond. He has been charged with several charges, including attempted murder.
POLICE SHOOTING-PIPE ATTACK
S.C. deputy wounds man who officials say attacked with pipe
BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials say a sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a man who tried to attack the deputy with a pipe. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a Bluffton mobile home park as Beaufort County deputies were responding to a reported disturbance. A statement from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the man tried to assault the deputy with the metal pipe, with the officer then shooting the man twice. The statement says the wounded man “continued to be combative” after he was shot, and was restrained after more deputies arrived. The wounded man was taken to a hospital in Savannah. There was no further word on his condition.
PRISONERS-NURSING HOME CARDS
SC inmates send handmade cards, gifts to nursing homes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Inmates in South Carolina prisons have made 2,000 cards and gifts for people in nursing homes across the state. The Corrections Department said hand-made cards, jewelry, knitted caps and footies, stuffed animals, bookmarks, blankets and other items were delivered Thursday to nursing homes across the state. Nursing homes have been closed to visitors for almost two months because of the coronavirus. Prison officials say hundreds of inmates participated in what was called “Operation Spread the Joy,” and some of them mentioned how much it meant to them to get a card or a small gift.
CLEMSON STUDENT KILLED
Man on death row in bikini top killing to get new sentence
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A judge has ordered a new sentencing hearing for a man on South Carolina's death row for strangling a Clemson University student with her bikini top 14 years ago. The Greenville News reports a lower court judge ruled that Jerry Buck Inman should have been sentenced by a jury instead of by a judge when the death sentence for killing and raping 20-year-old Tiffany Souers was handed down in 2009. The state Attorney General’s Office can appeal the decision to the South Carolina Supreme Court. If a jury sentences Inman again, they will decide between death and life without parole.