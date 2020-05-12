1 killed, 5 injured including two children after chase leads to crash in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and five people were injured including two children after a chase led to a crash in Caldwell County Tuesday.
The crash happened at the intersection of Hartland Road and Celia Creek Road south of Lenoir.
Lenoir Police officers tried to stop a vehicle for a speeding violation, but the vehicle fled, leading officers on a chase.
Caldwell County deputies assisted in chase, but lost sight of the vehicle.
The vehicle kept heading west before losing control, crossing lanes and crashing into another vehicle on Hartland Road.
The driver involved in the chase, identified as 42-year-old Falando Francis, died at the scene. Troopers say Francis had a suspended driver’s license and was driving his fiance’s car at the time of the crash. He was driving 80-plus miles per hour on a 45 mph road.
The other vehicle involved in the crash had five people in it, including three adults and two children, ages 2 and 5. The adults were wearing seatbelts and the children were properly restrained in child restraint seats. All five suffered minor injuries and were taken to Caldwell Hospital.
