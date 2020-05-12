High speed, two-county chase ends in Rowan

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A chase that began in Davidson County came to an end in Rowan County when deputies and police were able to stop the car.
According to the report, it began on Monday night when a Rowan County deputy was made aware of a chase that had taken place earlier in Davidson County. It was believed that the suspect, then identified as Dwight James Hall, 20, was in Rowan County.
Hall was wanted in Davidson County for charges of breaking and entering and larceny. Davidson deputies called off the pursuit when it reached the county line.
Carmon Williams of the Rowan Sheriff’s Office was in the area. He was able to learn that Hall was driving a teal Scion. Moments later Williams drove onto I-85 from Old Union Church Road and was heading to the Liberty gas station on Long Ferry Road. As Williams pulled off I-85, he spotted the Scion at the stop sign directly in front of him.
Williams followed Hall, who increased speed and passed at least one vehicle in a no passing zone while Williams was behind him. Noticing the deputy behind him, Hall accelerated to speeds approaching 90 miles an hour as he turned onto Leonard Road.
By this time more deputies had come to the area. Hall drove down Leonard Road, back toward Long Ferry Road and Goodman Lake Road. Deputies momentarily lost sight of the Scion.
A citizen called 911 to report seeing the Scion on Goodman Lake Road. The caller said that Hall had turned off the lights and driven onto Wiley Lane.
As deputies approached that location, Hall was able to pull away. A firefighter at the Miller’s-Ferry Fire Department then spotted Hall driving past the fire department and heading back towards I-85.
Two officers with the Spencer Police Department were able to use stop sticks to slow the Scion as it turned back onto I-85. After driving another 100-200 yards, Hall pulled over while being pursued by the Spencer officers, as well as officers from the East Spencer Police Department.
Lexington Police responded to the area and took Hall into custody. Hall was charged in Rowan County with felony flee to elude arrest. He is in the Davidson County jail.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.