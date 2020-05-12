Gaston County to receive $3.9 million in state COVID-19 funding

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County officials announced Tuesday it will receive nearly $4 million in federal funding from the state for COVID-19 reimbursement.
“We’re grateful to our team of legislators for fighting hard for the people of Gaston County,” said County Manager Dr. Kim Eagle. “The burdens of the crisis have been felt in many ways, and the financial burden has been felt most acutely here at home by those providing direct services to our citizens.”
County officials say they’ve begun reaching out to the county’s 15 municipalities to see what they need. Gaston County is also applying for funding through FEMA.
Gaston County says it has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on purchases that include personal protective equipment for first responders and employees interacting with the public, additional sanitization and health checks at the county jail and hands-free temperature scanners for county buildings.
It has also funded its CARE Plan with $1 million to help residents affected by COVID-19 with food, housing and childcare.
The county says many of its expenses can be used to reimburse future purchases to keep county residents and employees safe.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.