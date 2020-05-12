Downtown Fort Mill businesses reopening at their own pace

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Restrictions have been lifted and South Carolina businesses are working to decide how to move forward.
A recent Pew Research Center poll shows 68% of Americans say their biggest concern about the pandemic is that states will lift restrictions too quickly, while just 31% said it can’t happen fast enough.
There’s a mix of opinions in downtown Fort Mill as well, with each business making its own decision.
Towne Tavern on Main Street is one restaurant now allowing inside dining.
“Hallelujah!” one customer said when asked how it felt to be inside of a restaurant again. The restaurant made some changes in order to reopen.
“We took several of our tables out and we are spacing out all the tables, we’re not doing any seating at our bar of course,” Towne Tavern manager Zack Atkinson said.
He says it was the right time to re-open.
“We’ve been doing to-go’s throughout and we prepared for the social distancing,” he said.
Next door, pottery classes and full service coffee is coming back to Olive’s Mud Puddle on Wednesday.
“These tables are eight feet long so there could be one person on each end and when that can’t happen they can be diagonal," owner Debbie Whitsett said. "They can wear masks if they choose to.”
She says they will sanitize everything in between classes.
The lack of sanitizer is keeping the doors at The Improper Pig closed.
“Having a steady supply of sanitizer in our restaurant 100 percent of the time is a big thing for us, which is a really difficult thing to come by right now," manager Jason Weselovs said.
They are only offering to-go orders for now as they train staff on a new normal.
“To make sure they feel great, to see how the guest would feel doing things certain ways, just making sure that we can provide that level of service,” Weselovs said.
Other businesses like Local Dish and Amor Artis Brewing are also only offering curbside pickup.
Hobo's is only offering patio dining.
