Doorbell camera captures animal abuse in Slidell; suspect arrested
A doorbell video camera captured a man abusing a dog. Slidell Police arrested a man Tuesday (May 12) (Source: Slidell Police Dept.)
May 12, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 2:33 PM

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) -The Slidell Police Dept. has arrested a man seen on a Ring doorbell camera abusing a dog.

The incident happened Monday, according to a Twitter post by the Slidell PD.

In the video, the man, identified by Slidell Police as Shane Mitchell, is seen standing outside the door of an apartment occupied by a woman.

He is holding the dog, named Rubyjean, by a leash. In the video, Mitchell can be seen yanking Rubyjean by the leash, lifting at least the animal’s front legs off the ground at one point.

The woman refuses to open the door for Mitchell and yells to him that she has called authorities.

It is unclear how Mitchell got the dog. The Slidell Police Department is expected to release additional details Tuesday afternoon.

FOX 8 will update this story and include an edited version of the video.

