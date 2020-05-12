CMPD to read bedtime stories to local children spending days at home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is among the partners of Charlotte Kids Fest who will read bedtime stories to local children who are spending their days at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Charlotte Kids Fest Mascot, Pinwheel Polly, CMPD officers with Bears Behind the Badge, Atrium Health and Smart Girls HQ will read fun and educational bedtime stories to children.
The partners will read bedtime stories on Facebook Live from University City Boardwalk every Wednesday night during the month of May.
This week, CMPD University City Division officers will read to children. The officers are part of the Bears Behind the Badge program where they regularly visited local schools and read stories to children in grades K-3.
Families can tune into the weekly bedtime readings on the Charlotte Kids Fest Facebook page at facebook.com/cltkidsfest.
Next month, Pinwheel Polly will invite friends to facilitate Facebook Live crafts for children and families. All future events can be found on the Charlotte Kids Fest Facebook events page.
CMPD Bears Behind the Badges will read on Wednesday, May 13 at 7 p.m. at the Shoppes at University Place behind 8927 J M Keynes Dr, Charlotte, NC
