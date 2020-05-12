Civil Defense: No active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaii Island

FILE - In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for testing a sample for coronavirus at the department's laboratory in Pearl City, Hawaii. (Source: Audrey McAvoy)
May 12, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 5:26 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island on Tuesday reached an encouraging milestone in the coronavirus pandemic.

Hawaii County Civil Defense announced there are zero active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaii Island.

The total number of people who tested positive there was 75, but all patients have been cleared by the state Department of Health.

Many of those cases included a cluster linked to McDonald’s restaurants.

On Monday, two new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the statewide total to 634. Both cases were on Oahu.

Kauai also has zero active cases of COVID-19.

