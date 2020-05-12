Charlotte Pipe and Foundry moving to Stanly Co. after more than 100 years in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Pipe and Foundry is officially moving to Stanly County after spending more than 100 years in Charlotte.
The announcement came Tuesday afternoon in a press release, stating the company’s board of directors “made a determination that it is in the best interest of the company” to build a new, state-of-the-art foundry on a 428-acre property in Oakboro, North Carolina in Stanly County.
The company has operated its cast iron foundry in Charlotte at its current location at the corner of South Clarkson Street and West Summit Avenue for more than 100 years.
“Charlotte Pipe has always been committed to investments that will benefit our associates, our customers and our shareholders,” said Roddey Dowd, Jr., CEO of Charlotte Pipe. “While our current location is providing all stakeholders with a solid platform to deliver outstanding results, a new foundry will allow a more efficient layout of our plant and equipment and give us the flexibility to expand to meet future needs. Our current site simply does not afford the opportunities for growth that we envision for Charlotte Pipe.”
The move frees up prime real estate Panthers owner David Tepper has been eyeing in uptown Charlotte. The facility is only a few blocks from the Panthers’ Bank of America Stadium, and has been referenced as a potential destination for a new Carolina Panthers stadium.
Tepper spoke multiple times in the past year about a desire to build a stadium in the next decade in uptown. In November, Tepper told reporters that the Pipe and Foundry site was one potential location. Tepper nor the Panthers have commented on Tuesday’s news of the official plans for the company to move.
The company says as plant relocation details are finalized, officials say senior management is evaluating a wide variety of options for the 55 acres where the current foundry is located in uptown Charlotte.
“We feel fortunate that the land area constitutes one of the largest contiguous tracts of land in an urban center in the nation and we see many exciting possibilities for the property,” said Hooper Hardison, President of Charlotte Pipe.
Charlotte Pipe selected Stanly County after a two-year process. The company will invest at least $325 million in the new foundry.
The company is currently finishing the design and engineering work and finalizing key contracts and permit applications. Site work could begin later in 2020 and the new plant could be operating as early as the third quarter of 2023.
Charlotte Pipe and Foundry has been in continuous operation since 1901, remains privately held and has seven plant locations across the United States.
