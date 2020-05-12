Charlotte family caregivers and loved ones with memory loss surprised with flowers for Mother’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Family caregivers and the loved ones with memory loss they watch over every day were recognized on Mother’s Day with a burst of spring delivered to their doors.
Family caregivers and members of The Ivey, a non-profit memory wellness day center in Charlotte, were treated to flower baskets as a Mother’s Day surprise.
Staff from The Ivey delivered the flowers over the weekend to the family caregivers and members at each of their homes, staying six feet apart.
Lowe’s purchased the flowers from Metrolina Greenhouses in Huntersville and donated them to The Ivey as part of a nationwide Mother’s Day celebration.
“This couldn’t have been a better day for our caregivers, members, or staff,” said Lynn Ivey, CEO of The Ivey. “We loved seeing their joyful reactions when they received their gifts. It was a great reminder that spring is still here and happiness is, too, in spite of the pandemic.”
The Ivey provides brain health services for people living with mild cognitive impairment and early Alzheimer’s disease, and offers support to caregivers. During COVID-19, The Ivey has created online activities based on its five principles of brain health.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.