Charlotte-based Honeywell to deliver 100,000 N95 masks to N.C. monthly through August 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina has secured a contract with Charlotte-based Honeywell for a monthly delivery of 100,000 N95 respirator masks through August of 2021, for a total of 4.2 million masks.
This announcement comes as North Carolina is working with local manufacturers to shift their production to make critical medical supplies.
In March, Governor Roy Cooper established the state’s Task Force for Emergency Repurposing of Manufacturing (TFERM) to increase the amount of protective gear made here at home.
“North Carolina has a long history as a leader in manufacturing and innovation, and I’m proud that our homegrown companies are leading the way in making critical supplies for our frontline workers,” said Governor Cooper.
The Task Force has worked with over 300 North Carolina companies.
Companies who normally produced camouflage netting for the military and trade show displays and other graphic products will now produce isolation gowns. Other firms are producing face shields.
Production of these supplies has already started.
If your company can sell or donate PPE or other critical supplies to the state, please visit www.ncdhhs.gov and complete the online COVID-19 procurement form to be considered.
Companies making COVID-19 supplies not purchased by the state are referred to SupplyConnector.org, an online PPE marketplace serving to connect manufacturers and private companies in need of PPE.
