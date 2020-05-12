Carolina Place Mall back open for business

PINEVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Carolina Place Mall reopened its doors Tuesday after shutting down in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wigs and Weaves is a store located inside the mall that recently opened and then had to abruptly shut down. It closed days before its grand opening.
“It was kind of unnerving,” store manager Taisha Nichole said. “Simply because we were doing a lot of preparation and we had the D.J. and we had the photographer. Had the Mayor of Pineville coming to do our ribbon cutting.”
Nichole says the Grand Opening will be rescheduled, but first thing’s first: building up her customers. She is excited the store is back in business. While the store was closed, she didn’t receive a paycheck. She says she was busy Monday getting the store ready for business.
“Just cleaning,” she said. “Sanitizing - making sure we bleached everything down.”
Wigs and Weaves hopes to attract customers by taking advantage of hair salons that are still closed. Nichole says there have been inquiries from women trying to improve their look while their hair stylist is not back in business yet.
“They also have been calling to be able to get their alternative wigs,” Nichole said. “And things of that nature.”
Carolina Place Mall wanted to stress health and safety during the reopening. The Mall is now filled with signs that promote social distancing. There are signs on the floor reminding shoppers to stay six feet apart and there are signs in the bathroom that remind you to wash your hands thoroughly. Also, the middle sink is no longer in use. The children’s play area remains closed as well.
There are 122 shops in Carolina Place Mall, and about 23 stores opened on day one. Mall management says more stores will open as time goes on. The Mall’s Food Court is still closed. For the restaurants that do open, only carry-out is available.
As safety remains a top priority for the Mall, Wigs and Weaves will continue to do its part. Management will only allow five shoppers in the store at a time to emphasize social distancing and will recommend customers to wear a mask.
“Making sure they have their masks on when they come in,” Nichole said. “And if they do not have masks - we do have masks here for sale for them to have when they are walking around the store.”
The store hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
