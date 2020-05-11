With nearly 8,000 coronavirus cases, officials aim to test 110K S.C. residents per month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina now has nearly 8,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, the state reported on Tuesday.
With 147 new cases, there are now 7,927 confirmed cases statewide. South Carolina also is reporting nine additional deaths, bringing the total to 355.
York County has 257 cases of COVID-19, while Lancaster County has 115. Chesterfield County has 80 cases and Chester County has 40.
DHEC is working with key community partners to provide COVID-19 testing across the state as part of the agency’s expansive statewide testing strategy. DHEC’s goal is to test two percent of the population or 110,000 South Carolinians per month and is on track to meet this target by the end of the month.
Projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see almost 1,000 new cases per week by mid-May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 9,652 confirmed cases on May 23.
For the latest information about bed utilization rates, testing, telehealth options and more, please visit our website at scdhec.gov/COVID-19.
DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.