Union County graduates to pick up caps and gowns in drive-thru format

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Seniors in Union County Public Schools will pick up caps and gowns this week via a drive-thru format.
Union County school officials have not made a decision about graduation ceremonies.
The senior/parent graduation survey ended last week and staff is reviewing the feedback. Once a decision is made, information will be communicated to students, parents and the larger community.
Officials have provided the schedule for a few schools.
- Weddington High School - Monday, May 11, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sun Valley High School - Wednesday, May 13, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Monroe High School - Thursday, May 14, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Central Academy of Technology and Arts - Thursday, May 14, from 2 – 4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.