As South Carolina restaurants open to dine-in customers, North Carolina restaurant owners feel the effects

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Restaurants in South Carolina are now open for customers to eat inside, as long as they can keep distance between the tables. But for the many people who cross the state border frequently, the rules can of what you can and can’t do can get confusing. It’s the same for restaurants that sit near the border.
The Kopper Kettle is a family-owned restaurant and has been serving customers near Pineville since 1971. The restaurant sits about a mile from the South Carolina border. They are still just doing to-go orders but the owner, Sara Morris, says it’s been frustrating since their South Carolina neighbors, just a little more than a mile away, are now open.
“It’s been a struggle, it’s been a real struggle," said Morris. “We’re at 20-30 percent of revenue which has been challenging. Of course, we’ve stayed open the entire time. It’s been important to me as the owner to pay the employees.”
Over the last month, the employees have adapted to doing to-go orders only with masks and gloves. The restaurant has a loyal following and many customers are still eating lunch there as frequently, just now sitting in their cars to enjoy it.
But now there’s a new challenge after South Carolina allowed restaurants to open up their dine-in services, especially since a good majority of Kopper Kettle’s customers are South Carolinians.
“We’ve had phone calls, people are asking us if we can dine-in and we have to turn them away," Morris said. "And South Carolina is one mile up the road.”
Morris says on Monday, they had several customers even come into the restaurant ready to sit down and eat. She had to tell them they could only do to-go and those customers chose to go somewhere else instead.
Less than three miles away in South Carolina, the Margaritas staff opened their doors for the first time in weeks.
“It’s been pretty good, people are happy to be back inside,” said a waitress there, Jessica Colmenares.
But the restaurant doesn’t feel exactly back to normal yet. Inside, tables are marked with X’s, signs hang on the wall reminding customers not to come in if they’re sick, and waiters are wearing masks and gloves.
“Wearing masks and gloves are new to us, we aren’t used to this. It feels a little crazy sometimes, it feels claustrophobic and we can’t really breathe but we’re getting used to it,” Colmenares said.
North Carolina restaurant owners are eager to do the same saying they are ready to open no matter what it takes.
“As far as the financial strain that COVID-19 has taken on us and many other small businesses, it will take a while for us to bounce back from that,” said Morris. “I have confidence that our customers will be back when it’s safe to come back.”
The Kopper Kettle is celebrating its 49th year in business on Tuesday. Usually they say they’d have a party each year at the restaurant for the anniversary. This year will look a little different but they are still giving cupcakes away for their to-go customers.
