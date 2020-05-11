ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Smart Start Rowan celebrated Teacher Appreciation Day on Friday with surprise visits to all open licensed child care facilities and family child care homes.
“We wanted to honor and thanks child care workers for continuing to work though COVID-19 so that parents and caregivers of children of Rowan County (essential workers) can continue to work,” Sarah Paynter told WBTV. “Krispy Kreme partnered with us for all facilities to receive donuts for breakfast. We made gift bags for all teachers with home made masks and essentials.”
In addition to the surprise deliveries, Jimmy Greene from Fisher Greene Insurance Agency (and also a Smart Start Rowan Board member), delivered lunches to all open sites.
Fisher Greene Insurance, Erie Insurance, and Chick Fil-A of Salisbury partnered to provide Chick Fil-A boxed lunches to all staff members working at open sites on Friday.
“We made sure we were following social distancing guidelines while making these deliveries and the goal was to make them contactless deliveries, meaning that we will need to drop them off and continue on our route to the next site,” Paynter added. “Even though we weren’t able to stay and visit, we wanted them to know how much they are appreciated! I love how a business jumped on board with no hesitation to help us with this project!”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.