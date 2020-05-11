Season canceled for Charlotte Checkers, AHL due to COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The season is over for the Charlotte Checkers hockey team.
The American Hockey League announced on Monday that the league’s Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season and the playoffs because of the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.
“After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions,” AHL President David Andrews said.
The AHL is focusing on preparing for return in the 2020-21 season.
The AHL’s standings – sorted by points percentage – and statistics as of March 12, 2020, are considered final and official, and will serve as the basis for determining league awards for the 2019-20 season.
The Checkers finished their season with a 34-22 record and was third in the Atlantic Division.
The Checkers are seeking new NHL affiliations after the Carolina Hurricanes announced their new affiliate will be the Chicago Wolves.
