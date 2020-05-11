S.C. Gov. McMaster expected to share plans for further reopening South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to share an update on plans for reopening more of South Carolina’s economy on Monday.
McMaster said he hoped to have an announcement about the reopening of close-contact businesses by Monday. He is expected to discuss when beauty salons, barbershops, gyms, public pools and other such businesses could reopen to the public.
Those have been closed since April 1.
“The virus has been chasing us and now we have turned the tables and we are chasing the virus,” McMaster said during the delivery of personal protective equipment in North Charleston. “And I’ll be glad when we’ve caught it cause that means a lot of us will be able to get a haircut, which I know everyone will appreciate.”
South Carolina restaurants were allowed to reopen for limited dine-in services Monday. McMaster also announced that he has lifted all boating restrictions effective immediately.
McMaster established guidelines for restaurants to follow when they choose to open for dine-in services. Those guidelines include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Only allow 50% of posted occupancy inside, as determined by fire marshals
- Tables should be spaced 6-8 feet apart
- Additional cleaning and sanitizing guidelines for equipment, tables, chairs, etc.
- Additional guidance for health checks for all employees
- Social distancing guidance for employees and customers, including recommended
McMaster has already lifted the state’s mandatory ‘home or work’ order Monday.
McMaster and health officials introduced an extensive plan to increase testing in the state, especially for those at higher risk for developing severe complications from the virus. The goal is to test 2 percent of the population or 110,000 South Carolinians per month. Health officials announced that they will test residents and staff members at every nursing home in the state for COVID-19.
As of Monday, a total of 7,792 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since the start of the outbreak. Of those, 331 have died.
Health officials Monday released new graphs showing trends in reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the last 28- and 14-days, respectively.
The projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see almost 1,000 new cases per week by mid-May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 9,652 confirmed cases on May 23.
