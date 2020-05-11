Person killed in crash involving SUV, tractor trailer in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash involving an SUV and a tractor trailer in Rowan County Monday evening.
The crash happened on Highway 601, north of Salisbury near the Davie County line around 6 p.m.
The person who was driving the SUV was killed in the crash. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
There were no passengers in either vehicle, and officials have not identified the person who died in the crash.
Highway 601 is shut down at Potneck Road. It’s unclear when the road will reopen.
There’s no word on circumstances or what happened in the incident.
This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.
