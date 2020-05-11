Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in University City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian is hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Charlotte’s University City Sunday night.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were on routine patrol when they pulled up on a man lying in in the street on University City Boulevard around 9:19 p.m. The man had injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, police say, but the vehicle involved fled the scene.
The pedestrian was taken to Atrium Main in critical condition.
Police say the pedestrian was crossing the road on Shopping Center Drive when he was struck near the intersection. According to a witness, the vehicle involved was a dark-colored passenger car and it may have damage to the windshield or headlights.
There is no pedestrian control at the intersection and it’s unclear whether the light was green.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169, extension 6, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
No names were released.
