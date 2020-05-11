One killed, another hurt in crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in York County Monday morning.
The wreck happened around 7:15 a.m. on Pantry Drive, about two miles south of Rock Hill.
Highway Patrol says a Honda was traveling south on US-21 when a Mercury Grand Marquis pulled out from a stop sign and failed to yield right of way to the Honda. The cars collided.
The driver of the Mercury was flown to the hospital, where they later died.
The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
The name of the driver killed was not released. Highway Patrol says both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.