N.C. man to buy family house with $750,000 lotto win

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A trip to a Stanly County gas station changed Rogelio Aviles’ life forever.
The Oakboro man spent $10 on a Jumbo Bucks ticket at the Norwood BP on North Main Street in Norwood.
A fan of scratch-off games, he won enough on that ticket to buy another. That decision, he says, allowed him to “hit it big.” And he knew exactly what to do with his jackpot winnings.
“I want to buy us a house so that we can all live together,” he said. “Family comes first.”
Aviles claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After taxes, he took home $530,628.
Jumbo Bucks launched in January 2018 with 16 $750,000 top prizes. Seven remain to be won.
