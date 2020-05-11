McMaster to welcome Boeing aircraft bringing COVID-19 personal protective equipment to S.C.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will be at Boeing on Monday as three aircraft filled with personal protective equipment for medical staff on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight arrives.
McMaster will be joined by members of Boeing, the Medical University of South Carolina and the state’s congressional delegation, according to information from the governor’s office.
Three Boeing Dreamlifter aircraft filled with PPE for COVID-19 response efforts is set to arrive around 12:30 p.m.
