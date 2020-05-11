Man shot twice in car in parking lot of east Charlotte Popeyes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot twice in his car in a Popeyes parking lot in east Charlotte Monday night, police say.
The incident happened at the Popeyes on Albemarle Road around 8 p.m.
The man was in his vehicle in the parking lot when he was shot twice by another person in his vehicle.
Detectives are working to determine the motive, and no arrests have been made at this point.
The man has been taken to the hospital by MEDIC to be treated for serious injuries.
There’s no word on how many people were involved or any possible persons of interest.
This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.