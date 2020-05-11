Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — B.J. Armstrong earned three rings with the Chicago Bulls, as part of their NBA championship teams in 1991, 1992 and 1993. He wasn’t with the Bulls for their 1996, 1997 and 1998 titles. Turns out, he might have played a role in the Bulls getting those rings anyway. Armstrong was the person who, at a breakfast chat over pancakes in Chicago, nudged Michael Jordan to stop by the Bulls’ practice facility one morning late in the 1994-95 season to go see his old teammates. Before long, Jordan ended his retirement. The rest is history.