Freeze Warning for the North Carolina mountains Monday night, yet much warmer temperatures ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gusty winds will diminish tonight, with chilly temperatures overnight. The NC mountains are expected to see overnight low temperatures cooling at or below freezing, causing a frost or freeze for the Tuesday morning hours.
A FREEZE WARNING is in effect from midnight to 10 a.m. Tuesday, for the North Carolina mountains. The foothills and Piedmont will stay chilly tonight, with low temperatures around 40 degrees.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild through the afternoon, with high temperatures ranging from the lower 50s in the mountains to upper 60s for the Piedmont. Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies, with chilly morning lows in the 40s and mild afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees.
Much warmer temperatures return for Thursday, with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. The warming trend continues, with Friday afternoon high temperatures warming into the lower 80s, with mid to upper 80s for the weekend.
A few isolated rain showers will be possible this week, mainly confined to the NC mountains, yet overall we are looking at a dry week. A few more rain showers may develop for Monday of next week.
Enjoy the pleasant weather!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
