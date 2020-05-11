Family fights to keep convicted killer in prison

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The family of a woman who was murdered in Mooresville in 1983 is fighting to keep the killer behind bars.
Kim Goodman, 20 years old at the time, was stabbed to death by her 14-year old neighbor, Brett Abrams, in July of 1983 after he was caught peeping at her while she was getting some sun on the deck of her home.
Angry at being caught peeping at Goodman for a second time, Abrams stabbed Goodman 17 times.
Prosecuted as an adult, Abrams, now 51, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on May 22, 1984, and was sentenced to life in prison. Under sentencing laws at the time, life in prison was defined as 40 years. It also meant Abrams was first eligible for parole in 1993.
The first year that Abrams had a chance for parole, Kim Goodman’s family collected 40,000 signatures on a petition opposing the release. In 2004, they collected more than 65,000 signatures.
“Should he be paroled then our family is in danger…we feel that, and not only our family but perhaps someone else out there would be in danger as well," said Peggy Goodman-Riley, Kim Goodman’s mother. “That danger has not gone away, that fear has remained.”
“It’s a community issue. It’s not just our fight and our issue, it’s a community thing," added Kim’s brother Greg Goodman.
On Tuesday, members of Goodman’s family will once again make their case to try and convince prison officials that Abrams should not be released. They’ve done this each time Abrams has been eligible for parole, but this year due to COVID-19, they will not be able to meet with the Parole Commission in person, but instead, will talk to them by phone.
“He (the Parole Commissioner) can’t see us and we can’t see him…that’s very concerning to us," Goodman-Riley added. "It’s much better when you can put a face with the family to know what’s going on with the family and know how they feel.”
Brett Abrams is now 51. He is in a minimum-security prison in Orange County and has been permitted to be on work-release. He has had 11 infractions while serving his time, including fighting, provoking assault, and property theft.
At the time of her death, Kim Goodman was looking forward to finishing school, getting married, and beginning the career she had always wanted.
“There was a gentle heart there, a kind heart, and she just, she loved what she did. She loved life and was anticipating marriage, finishing college, and coming back to Mooresville as a full-time ballet instructor at the Academy," Goodman-Riley said.
