Enjoy it while it lasts. NC robo calls have plummeted during the pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - Noticed your phone ringing less and fewer canned messages from irritating robo callers?
It’s likely you are, but enjoy the peaceful feeling, because it likely won’t last forever.
Robo calls in both Charlotte and Raleigh plummeted 33% in April as the coronavirus pandemic closed many call centers across the globe, YouMail’s Robocallindex.com reported. YouMail sells communication services such as commercial phone plans and spam call protection.
The COVID-induced decline of spam phone calls, however, isn’t expected to last.
Call centers are expected to eventually reopen.
Charlotteans received an estimated 28.7 million calls in April and Raleigh residents an estimated 22.5 million, according to the YouMail index, which extrapolates data from tens of millions of calls made monthly to YouMail users.
Robocalls nationwide dropped by 30%, according to the index.
In Columbia, S.C., calls fell 31% to just under 26 million. Residents of Macon, Ga., for example, saw 26% fewer calls, 14.7 million.
“April’s massive decline in robocalls shows that COVID-19 is accomplishing what government, technology, and regulation couldn’t,” YouMail CEO Alex Quilici said in a news release. “However, as social distancing slows down and the economies rev back up, we should expect robocalls to once again increase.”