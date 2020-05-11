Details released for virtual Cheerwine Festival this Saturday in Salisbury

“We’re grateful to all the Carolinians, and people across the country, who’ve joined us over the last few years in our hometown for the Cheerwine Festival, and we still wanted to do something special for them in 2020,” said Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member. “We now consider the third Saturday of every May to be Cheerwine Day, so we hope our wonderful fans will join us at home with an ice-cold Cheerwine for the fun and surprises we have in store for them.”