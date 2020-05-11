Details released for virtual Cheerwine Festival this Saturday in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Cheerwine Festival will live on, virtually, this Saturday from 5:00 to 8:00 pm.
The City of Salisbury released details for the event. The online event will feature live virtual performances from the originally scheduled 2020 Cheerwine Festival bands.
Many of the never-before-announced headliners scheduled for the 2020 Festival will perform as part of the Hotwire Communications virtual stage line-up, including The Sugarhill Gang, Tone Loc, Nathan Angelo and ACE Party Band.
During the event, fans of the iconic family-owned soft drink can participate in numerous virtual games and contests, including bingo, a scavenger hunt and trivia – all for a chance to win Cheerwine and branded merchandise.
For the full event schedule and to watch live, visit the Virtual Cheerwine Festival Facebook event page.
“We’re grateful to all the Carolinians, and people across the country, who’ve joined us over the last few years in our hometown for the Cheerwine Festival, and we still wanted to do something special for them in 2020,” said Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member. “We now consider the third Saturday of every May to be Cheerwine Day, so we hope our wonderful fans will join us at home with an ice-cold Cheerwine for the fun and surprises we have in store for them.”
During the Virtual Cheerwine Festival, fans can:
- Shop online with Downtown Salisbury businesses and Cheerwine vendors who were scheduled to sell their handmade creations at the Festival.
- Play virtual Cheerwine bingo for a chance to win 2020 Cheerwine Festival t-shirts.
- Enter to win prizes by sharing photos of themselves on social media enjoying the virtual event.
- Test their Cheerwine trivia knowledge for a chance to win Cheerwine-branded merchandise.
- Download a variety of fun activities, including coloring pages and word searches, from kids zone sponsor F&M Bank.
To celebrate the numerous Cheerwine-infused drinks and dishes available at the Festival, the cherry-flavored soft drink is inviting fans to visit http://cheerwine.com/recipes and make their own cocktails, sauces, desserts and other recipes during the entertainment and interactive activities. From Cheerwine caramel corn to a southern Cheerwine bundt cake, Food Lion is the one-stop shop for fans to find all their recipe needs.
“We’re happy to see many of our favorite local restaurants offering to-go Cheerwine dishes for families to enjoy while participating in the virtual entertainment this Saturday,” said W. Lane Bailey, Salisbury city manager. “We’ll miss seeing everyone fill the streets of our historic downtown this year, but we’re already planning the best Cheerwine Festival yet for Saturday, May 15, 2021, and we can’t wait to celebrate in person with locals and guests in our great city next year."
After thousands of online votes were tallied, Johnathan Marcus Woods won the inaugural 2020 Cheerwine Festival t-shirt design contest. All profits from sales of the shirt benefit the Rowan County United Way’s Covid-19 Relief Fund. To purchase the shirt, visit Cheerwine’s website https://store.cheerwine.com/clothing/pre-order-cheerwine-2020-festival-benefit-tee.html.
For more information on the festival, visit http://cheerwinefest.com.
