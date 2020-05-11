Dept. of Mental Health sees increase in activity amidst coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the coronavirus continues to spread across South Carolina so does anxiety and depression.
According to the South Carolina Department of Mental Health, there’s been an increase in the use of their services and lifeline.
“Folks are feeling things they’ve never felt before,” said SCDMH Program Director Jennifer Butler.
Butler said at the start of the outbreak there wasn’t a huge surge in people coming to her agency for help. Instead, people who were already struggling with their mental health began shifting to being more concerned about the spread of COVID-19 and their finances.
A larger surge in calls came in the beginning of April, around the time Governor McMaster issued his “stay home or work” order.
“The longer this has gone on we’ve seen an increase in our services,” Butler said.
In the past month, the agency’s lifeline has seen about a 25% increase in calls, according to data analyzed by WIS. Other non-profits with similar services are seeing the same trend. According to data from Crisis Text Line, there’s been at five percentage point increase in South Carolina texters reporting feelings of anxiety and stress in the past month.
Butler said like the virus, everyone is at risk of facing mental health challenges during this time.
“We are seeing anxiety and depression amongst all age groups as a result of this virus. Whether it’s small kids…to adults who are saying I don't know how to do this. I don't have many friends and I don't get to go to work and see my coworkers. To older adults who aren't getting visits from family members or aren't able to go to church and socialize"
However, she is particularly focused on children’s mental health.
“While these kids are at home right now they may have access or more access to things that they didn’t have before. Whether that’s firearms or alcohol There’s more time to not be out when other people could be recognizing symptoms,” she said.
She said suicide is one of the main killers for people aged 10-24 in South Carolina and she’s aware of children who’ve taken their own lives during this crisis.
While she wants people to know her agency is there for anyone in need, she also hopes this period teaches people to lean on each other.
“One of the blessings that have come out of this is this recent of all of our understanding of why connection is important,” she said.
While we don’t have a treatment for the coronavirus, she said connection is a proven treatment to anxiety and depression.
If you are experiencing any symptoms of anxiety or depression-like trouble sleeping, difficulty concentrating or increased substance use there are several free resources available:
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
- Crisis Text Line – text the word “HOME” to 741-741
- SCDMH CCRI – 1-833-364-2274 (1-833-DMH-CCRI)
- DAODAS 1-800-662-HELP (4357)
