Cool start, warm finish to week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today along with a noticeable afternoon breeze. Much like over the weekend, temperatures will continue to run on the cool side with highs only rebounding to the upper 60s, about 10° below average for this time of the year.
Clear and cold again tonight. Lows will dip back into the upper 30s to lower 40s for most neighborhoods, through daybreak readings will be closer to 32° in the mountains where a Freeze Warning has been posted.
There’ll be a little more cloud cover mixing in with our sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday as a warm front drifts by to our west. High temperatures will continue to run cool midweek with upper 60s expected again Tuesday, improving to near 70° on Wednesday.
The big warm-up comes later in the week. With sunshine dominating, southwest winds around a Bermuda High-type ridge will push our afternoon temperatures to near 80° on Thursday and well into the 80s on Friday and over the weekend.
Rain chances will remain low all week long until a small thundershower chance develops over the weekend.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
