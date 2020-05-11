Cool breezes, sunny skies through Monday evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures are still on the cool side as the thermometer’s mercury stops its climb in the mid-60s late this afternoon.
Northwesterly breezes continue to push milder air into the WBTV viewing area.
Before the breezes calm down overnight, we could experience wind gusts up to 25 mph across the Piedmont and Foothills with even higher gusts possible across the high elevations.
Those winds will relax overnight under clear skies, therefore another steep downturn in temperatures is expected.
In fact, temperatures in the Mountains will flirt with freezing, so a Freeze Warning has been issued for Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties through Tuesday morning.
Patchy frost is possible for areas north of the I-40 tonight into Tuesday morning where temperatures will drop to the upper 30s.
Elsewhere, overnight lows will dip into the low to mid-40s before temperatures climb to the mid to upper 60s Tuesday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.
By Wednesday afternoon, high temperatures will return to the lower 70s.
Anticipate a drastic turnaround in temperatures as highs are set to reach the lower 80 through the end of the workweek.
Rain chances are low for the workweek, but the arrival of warm, moist air over the weekend could give way to a few afternoon pop-up thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday as highs hit the mid-80s.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
