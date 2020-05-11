Caldwell County reports first coronavirus-related death

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Caldwell County health officials are reporting the county’s first death related to the coronavirus.
Caldwell County Public Health says they learned Monday about the first confirmed death in the county due to COVID-19.
"It is with heavy hearts that we report the first death in Caldwell County. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," said Anna Martin, Public Health Director. "While tragic, this first death in Caldwell County due to COVID-19 emphasizes the importance of staying at home and social distancing to slow the spread of this virus."
COVID-19 remains a serious situation in Caldwell County and residents are encouraged to comply with the statewide orders.
“It is our goal to slow the spread of the virus in our community. We encourage everyone to help us by following all public health orders,” said Martin.
Officials did not provide information on the person’s age or if they had any underlying health conditions.
