Caldwell County reports first coronavirus-related death
A novel coronavirus is a new coronavirus that has not been previously identified. The virus causing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), is not the same as the coronaviruses that commonly circulate among humans and cause mild illness, like the common cold. A diagnosis with coronavirus 229E, NL63, OC43, or HKU1 is not the same as a COVID-19 diagnosis. Patients with COVID-19 will be evaluated and cared for differently than patients with common coronavirus diagnosis. (Source: CDC)
May 11, 2020

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Caldwell County health officials are reporting the county’s first death related to the coronavirus.

Caldwell County Public Health says they learned Monday about the first confirmed death in the county due to COVID-19.

"It is with heavy hearts that we report the first death in Caldwell County. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," said Anna Martin, Public Health Director. "While tragic, this first death in Caldwell County due to COVID-19 emphasizes the importance of staying at home and social distancing to slow the spread of this virus."

COVID-19 remains a serious situation in Caldwell County and residents are encouraged to comply with the statewide orders.

“It is our goal to slow the spread of the virus in our community. We encourage everyone to help us by following all public health orders,” said Martin.

Officials did not provide information on the person’s age or if they had any underlying health conditions.

