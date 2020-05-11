Business workers sound off on easing of restrictions in South Carolina

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Allison Bailey, the manager at the Hair Savvy salon in Rock Hill, said even though her business has been closed for the past six weeks, the salon phone hasn’t stopped ringing.
“Every time I answer it, it’s the same reaction. ‘Oh my gosh are you open?’. ‘No, not yet’,” explained Bailey.
She said customers have continued to call and inquire about getting their hair cut. Until Monday afternoon, Bailey was having to tell clients that Hair Savvy was temporarily closed because of the pandemic.
“This is the longest amount of time in 29 years that I’ve had away from the chair,” said Bailey.
The salon manager said she and her colleagues have been watching all of Governor Henry McMaster’s public updates about the coronavirus, hoping they’d eventually get more information about potentially reopening. They got the announcement they had been waiting for Monday afternoon.
McMaster said that close contact businesses such as barbershops, hair salons, gyms, pools and others are allowed to reopen in South Carolina next week. These establishments will be able to open in a limited capacity on Monday, May 18.
Bailey said she is not worried about cutting hair when the salon reopens.
“I am not. You know I think I would be more at-risk in the Food Lion next door than I would in the salon,” said Bailey.
At Empire Pizza in Rock Hill, customers are now allowed to eat at the bar and on the outdoor patio. Kristina Schurmann, the restaurant’s assistant manager, said the business wasn’t ready to open up a portion of the dining room even though indoor dining is now allowed in a limited capacity in South Carolina restaurants.
“We could, but we wanted to make sure we did it safely for everyone,” said Schurmann. “We wanted to make sure we had all the procedures in place, to make sure customers were here safely, the staff is trained.”
Bill Dixon, a customer at the restaurant, spent part of his Monday evening enjoying a beer a drink at the bar. He said he was happy the restaurant was taking precautions to keep employees and customers safe.
“You see they got everything shut off, good social distancing, good people,” said Dixon. “I’m not trying to get sick. This stuff’s really big and I just didn’t think it was gonna go crazy like this, but it needs to happen.”
Bailey said she and her colleagues are excited to reopen, even if it means reopening with some limitations at the salon.
“I’m totally okay with some restrictions because, you know, it is dangerous. However, we will take every precaution to do what we’re trained to do and I think we’ll just fall right back into the flow of things,” said Bailey.
