Beshear says 10-year-old child on ventilator because of coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “This virus has reached one of our young ones."
A somber Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced early in his daily briefing Monday that a 10-year-old child is on a ventilator, battling the coronavirus.
“There’s not much to do to prevent this, except to take all the steps we’ve told you about,” Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said. “(The coronavirus) is still out there, and it’s still a danger. For kids who get this syndrome, it’s serious."
Stack added that the child is “critically ill,” but no further information was immediately available about the young patient.
Beshear confirmed 246 new cases since Saturday -- 141 on Sunday and 105 Monday -- bringing the state total to 6,677. Seven new deaths from the last two days pushed the state total to 311.
The governor also gave an update on the state’s long-term care facilities, where 889 residents and 365 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. Also, 181 deaths have been reported at such centers because of the virus.
Nearly 1,100 people -- staff and inmates -- have been tested at the Green River Correctional Complex. Fifty staff members and 350 inmates have tested positive. Four are hospitalized, including two who are in ICU.
Regarding testing, there are 37 sites around the state offering drive-thru testing this week, plus the 13 FirstCare clinics Beshear announced last week.
“If I sound excited about this ... I am,” he said. “We went from battling every day just to get swabs to having 50+ testing locations.”
Beshear added that he’s hoping to test 2 percent of the state’s population each month, but with the partnerships the state has made, he’s confident Kentucky can test 4 or 5 percent.
“But you’ve got to show up,” he said, referring to the many no-shows sites have been reporting the last couple of weeks.
Other data of note:
+ 1,767 Kentuckians have been hospitalized, and 383 are now currently hospitalized.
+ 768 residents have been in an ICU, and 220 are now currently in an ICU.
+ 2,335 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus.
+ A total of 104,001 people have been tested.
This story is being updated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.