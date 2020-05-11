Benefits to be increased to ensure food access for families

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is temporarily increasing benefits for May 2020 to families receiving Food and Nutrition Services (FNS).
To help access food during the COVID-19 pandemic, families receiving FNS will receive the maximum amount allowed for May 2020 according to household size.
For example, a family of four will be eligible to receive a total of $646, subject to eligibility guidelines.
The temporary increase will not apply if the family has already received the maximum amount for the household size or was not eligible in May. Also, ineligible or disqualified members cannot be included in the household size.
This enhanced benefit will apply to approximately 360,000 households and families will begin receiving it on their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card on May 22.
Recipients will continue to receive their regular benefits so eligible families will receive two separate payments in May.
The NCDHHS received federal authority to implement this program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on March 27.
Additional approval to extend FNS certification periods to avoid unnecessary visits to county Social Services offices to qualify for continued services was also granted.
To check availability of benefits, families should visit www.ebtedge.com and click More Information in the EBT Cardholders text box or call 1-866-719-0141.
