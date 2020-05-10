Sunny and cool Mother’s Day!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For their big day, the moms can expect a lot of sun with below average temperatures.
Highs will be in the upper 60s today. The average high is 78 degrees. Rain shouldn’t stand in the way of any outdoor plans.
Monday and Tuesday will be quiet but cool days. With plenty of sun, highs will be in the upper 60s. The dry weather will last right into Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 70s.
By the end of the week, we will turn a big corner. That is when we will shift from below to above average temperatures. Highs will pop back up into the low 80s. The warm air will last into next weekend. Instead of highs in the 60s, we will have lows in the 60s. It looks like we could be rain free for the next seven days.
Have a great Mother’s Day!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.