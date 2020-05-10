Spotty rain for the NC mountains tonight; warming trend for the week ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move across the region tonight, bringing a few rain showers for the NC mountains and some extra clouds for the Piedmont.
Overnight will be chilly with lows in the 30s in the mountains to 40s in the Piedmont.
Monday will feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures warming into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
High temperatures will stay around 70 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.
Much warmer temperatures develop for Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
The warming trend continues for Friday, with highs in the lower 80s with mid to upper 80s expected for the weekend.
Overall, this week will be dry with isolated rain possible Wednesday into the weekend with the best chance for seeing a few rain showers in the NC mountains.
Have a great start to the week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
