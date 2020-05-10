Public Mass for Catholics resumes Monday in South Carolina

Individual churches are communicating restrictions to parishioners. At St. Joseph Catholic Church in Charleston, for example, the church is telling people not to come to Mass if they are sick, at high risk of illness, or older than 65. Worshipers are asked to stay 6 feet apart and not congregate before or after Mass. The church also says attendees should use a restroom at church only if absolutely necessary, and are “strongly encouraged” to take communion in the hand, not on the tongue. Holy water fonts will be empty.