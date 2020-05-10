Families figure out a way to celebrate Mother’s Day with loved ones in nursing homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seniors in nursing homes are some of the most at-risk people during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Families have been forced to put caution ahead of getting together on Mother’s Day.
“Mother’s Days past, she wasn’t at the facility," said Wanda Soloman, whose mother is staying at PruittHealth Town Center in Harrisburg. "This is her first year at the facility but we would always be together."
Solomon made sure to call her mom several times on Sunday.
On Thursday, the staff at PruittHealth Town Center helped family members organize a parade for residents to show their love.
However, there’s also worry.
“It is on my mind but I am always in constant contact with the administration,” Solomon said.
The most recent numbers from the state of North Carolina show there have been more than 2,100 confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses and 278 deaths, making up nearly half of the COVID-19 related deaths in the state.
Adam Sholar, who leads the trade group that represents nursing homes in North Carolina, said that nursing homes have been hit hard across the state, regardless of quality,
“This virus, and this particular disease, is so difficult to stop, to prevent from entering a facility,” Sholar said.
Nursing homes across the state are banning visitors.
An executive order signed by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper implements a host of other protections.
Families had to make the best of what they had on Mother’s Day.
