DHEC launches new COVID-19 mobile testing clinics across Palmetto State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is partnering with community organizations to host free COVID-19 mobile and pop-up testing clinics across the state.
According to a press release, screening and specimen collections are free for residents.
Officials said the testing clinics are part of ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities in the Palmetto State.
Among the new mobile testing sites scheduled for this week include several in Charleston County:
- May 11, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., St James Presbyterian Church, 1314 Secessionville Rd, Charleston, SC 29412
- May 12, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, SC 29455
- May 13, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., St James AME Church, 5305 Maybank Hwy, Wadmalaw Island, SC 29487
- May 14, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Azalea Drive Church of Christ, 3950 Azalea Dr, Charleston, SC 29405
- May 15, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Life Center Cathedral, 7190 Cross County Rd, Charleston, SC 29418
In addition, testing is currently scheduled this week in Clarendon, Florence, Lee, and Saluda counties, the release stated.
Officials said more mobile testing sites have currently been scheduled between Sunday and May 22, and additional sites will continue to be added.
Mobile testing clinics were previously held in Darlington, Richland, and Greenville counties.
In addition, DHEC announced Sunday a new COVID-19 mobile testing clinic web page to share information about upcoming testing events.
