2 arrested on drug charges following traffic stop in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A routine traffic stop turned into the arrest of two people on drug charges in Lincoln County early Sunday morning.
Joshua Jacob Earl Cole, 39, and Courtney Michelle Crowder, 30, both from Catawba County, are charged with two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one felony count of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
They were taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center in Lincoln County.
Just after midnight, Lincoln County deputies spotted a vehicle with an equipment violation and stopped the car near the intersection of Salem Church Road and Pressley Drive south of Lincolnton.
Deputies said the car was occupied by two people, and the passenger told the deputy they picked up some money in Lincolnton and went to a residence in Gastonia where the drugs were purchased.
Deputies were given consent to search the vehicle and seized 33 grams of methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia and a used hypodermic needle.
